Elon Musk Agrees With Jamie Dimon: 'If You Do Not Control The Borders, You Are Going To Destroy Our Country'

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc., endorsed Jamie Dimon‘s views on border control. According to a post on X, Musk said “Jamie Dimon is right.” This statement was made on Wednesday in response to an eight-month-old interview clip of the JPMorgan Chase CEO.

What Happened: In January, Dimon discussed various topics on CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box,’ including his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, geopolitical issues, and the state of the economy. During the interview, Dimon emphasized the importance of border control, stating, “If you do not control the borders, you’re going to destroy our country.”

Dimon also mentioned that even his “super liberal friends” have started to understand the challenges of sending migrants to cities like New York. He questioned whether it had to reach this point for people to realize the problem.

Jamie Dimon is right https://t.co/UurYSA4jei — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 24, 2024

Musk has been vocal about immigration issues for some time. In February, he warned about the impact of illegal immigration, stating, "I am ringing the alarm bell, because the flood of illegals is crushing the country!"

Why It Matters: In March, Musk criticized the U.S. immigration system, calling it “bizarrely difficult and agonizingly slow.” He advocated for expedited legal immigration for talented and hardworking individuals.

In April, Musk reiterated his stance, supporting a “simplified legal immigration process.” He emphasized the need to separate the issues of legal and illegal immigration.

Democratic nominee for president, Kamala Harris expressed her intention to enforce stricter border legislation and uphold laws against illegal border crossings in an interview with CNN.

President Joe Biden in February vowed to shut down the border between the U.S. and Mexico if Congress approves a bipartisan bill.

A Morning Consult poll asked voters if they thought the U.S. was facing “a crisis of illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border.” The poll results showed a record high of 57% of respondents answering “yes,” marking the highest percentage during the presidencies of both Biden and Trump. This is an increase from 50% in March 2021, 37% in April 2019, and 42% in January 2019.

In February Trump revealed that local police will play a pivotal role in his proposed mass deportation of immigrants if he is re-elected. "We have to deport a lot of people, and they have to start immediately," Trump stated. "We have no choice, and the way you do it is your local police."

According to data from Statista, the estimated costs of deporting all illegal aliens in the United States as of 2015 ranged, with the lower estimate totaling $103.9 billion.

