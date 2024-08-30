Kamala Harris Vows Tougher Border Policy, Supports Israel's Armament In First Major Interview As Presidential Nominee

In her first significant interview since becoming the Democratic nominee for president, Kamala Harris has pledged a tougher stance on migration and voiced her support for Israel’s armament.

What Happened: Harris expressed her intention to enforce stricter border legislation and uphold laws against illegal border crossings in the interview conducted by CNN anchor Dana Bash. Harris also slammed her Republican rival Donald Trump for killing a bipartisan bill aimed to address the U.S.-Mexico border and vowed to bring the bill back once she is voted the President.

“We have laws that have to be followed and enforced, that address and deal with people who cross our border illegally, and there should be consequence,” stated Harris.

Despite calls from some Democrats to reconsider weapon supply to Israel due to the high Palestinian death toll in Gaza, Harris stood firm on her support for Israel. She emphasized the need for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict but rejected the idea of withholding weapons from Israel.

Since her nomination, Harris has seen a surge in polls and campaign donations. She currently leads Trump 45% to 41% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Thursday.

Why It Matters: The interview marked Harris’s first media appearance since accepting the Democratic nomination for president. Harris’s policy shifts, particularly on immigration and Israel’s armament, were anticipated to define her stance on key voter issues.

Harris defended her policy shifts and dismissed Trump's claims about her racial identity. Her commitment to environmental issues and openness to include a Republican in her cabinet were also highlighted.

The interview comes at a time when Trump’s campaign strategy against Harris is raising concerns among Republicans. The effectiveness of his attacks on Harris and his alignment with fringe politicians have been questioned by Republican strategists and donors.

Image via Shutterstock