Elon Musk Blames 'Bizarrely Difficult And Agonizingly Slow' Legal Process To Immigrate To US For Unvetted Influx: '…Trivial And Fast To Enter Illegally!'

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk expressed his views on the ongoing immigration issues in the U.S., emphasizing his support for legal immigration while raising concerns about the influx of unvetted immigrants.

What Happened: Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, to clarify his stance on immigration on Thursday.

"I am very much in favor of increased and expedited legal immigration for anyone who is talented, hard-working and honest."

He further criticized the current immigration system, describing it as “bizarrely difficult and agonizingly slow” for legal immigrants, while being “trivial and fast” for illegal entrants.

This post follows a series of concerns Musk has raised over the past few months.

He has previously warned about the potential national security threats posed by unvetted illegal immigrants and criticized the Biden administration’s approach to immigration.

Why It Matters: Musk’s comments come amid a heated debate on immigration policies in the U.S. He has been vocal about the issue, raising alarm over Biden’s immigration policy and the influx of illegal immigrants.

He has also accused Biden of encouraging illegal immigration for political gain.

Musk’s recent tweet resonates with his earlier statements, where he clarified that he is not against immigration, but rather against the uncontrolled entry of unvetted individuals into the country.

His mother, Maye Musk, also shared her family’s immigration experience, highlighting the challenges they faced during their 12-year wait for U.S. citizenship.

