Mike Johnson Vows No Christmas Omnibus, Breaking From A 'Terrible Tradition': 'We're Not Going To Do Any Buses, OK?'

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has said that the House will not pass a substantial bill to fund the government in December.

What Happened: Johnson made this revelation during a press conference on Tuesday, echoing a message he had previously shared privately in a House GOP conference meeting, reported The Hill.

“There won't be a Christmas omnibus,” said the House Speaker at the presser.

Despite the expectation of a stopgap to clear the House this week, set to expire on Dec. 20, Johnson is firm that there will be no Christmas omnibus. This marks a significant shift from historical norms, as Congress has frequently passed omnibus spending bills when funding deadlines align with year-end holidays.

Johnson’s promise is viewed as a daring move, considering his struggles to rally the slim House GOP majority behind a successful strategy to pressure the Democratic-controlled Senate and White House on spending.

The House is scheduled to vote on a continuing resolution (CR) to extend government funding until Dec. 20 on Wednesday, aiming to avoid a government shutdown on Oct. 1. Despite opposition from many conservatives, the bill is predicted to pass with Democratic support.

Johnson also ruled out the possibility of other large funding legislation packages, such as “minibuses” — bills that combine funding for some, but not all, areas of government.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) supported Johnson’s stance, framing this week’s stopgap bill as a victory as it did not include additional funding that Senate Democrats desired.

Johnson cited last year’s extension of government funding to two separate dates past December as evidence that he could avoid an omnibus this year. He stressed his resolve to break away from the “terrible tradition” of the Christmas omnibus.

He said, “We don't want any buses. We're not going to do any buses, OK?"

Why It Matters: Johnson’s announcement comes in the wake of a series of events that have shaped the current funding landscape. Earlier, a significant development occurred when House Republicans rejected Johnson’s proposal to fund the government, complicating efforts to avoid a government shutdown.

Despite this setback, Johnson and other GOP leaders proposed a three-month plan to keep the government funded, reducing the initial six-month proposal and excluding a Donald Trump-endorsed measure requiring proof of citizenship to vote.

Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), had earlier warned that the Republicans would be held accountable if a government shutdown occurred due to “poison pills.”

