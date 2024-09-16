Chuck Schumer Says If Government Shutdown Happens It Will Because Of 'Republican Poison Pills' — 'The American People Are Going To Hold Them Responsible'

Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), warned of potential blame for a government shutdown in a recent social media post.

What Happened: On Monday, Schumer took to X to express his views on the ongoing negotiations for a stopgap funding deal.

He cautioned that if a government shutdown occurs due to “Republican poison pills,” the American public would hold them accountable. His post read, “If a shutdown happens because of Republican poison pills, the American people are going to hold them responsible. We don't need to go down this road.”

This tweet comes amidst rising tensions in Congress as lawmakers scramble to reach an agreement on the funding deal by midnight of Sept. 30. The deadline for the deal is fast approaching, and failure to reach a consensus could result in a government shutdown, reported Reuters.

Why It Matters: The stopgap funding deal is crucial to prevent a government shutdown, which could have significant implications for the U.S. economy. Schumer’s post highlights the urgency of the situation and the potential political fallout if an agreement is not reached.

House Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) efforts to pass a bill were reportedly derailed due to lack of support from his own party, amid Republican infighting. Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) voiced opposition, saying it hurts the military and is tied to unrelated voter legislation. If no deal is reached, essential services could be disrupted, with a potential voter backlash ahead of the Nov. 5 elections.

