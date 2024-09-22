House GOP Leaders Pitch 3-Month Funding Plan, Drop Trump-Backed Voter ID Proposal: Mike Johnson Says Shutting Government Down 40 Days From Election Is 'Political Malpractice'

House GOP leaders have put forth a three-month plan to keep the government funded, in the wake of Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) initial plan failing due to Republican opposition.

What Happened: The continuing resolution (CR) was a product of bipartisan negotiations in the House and Senate. The resolution, which maintains current funding levels until December 20, sets the stage for a holiday funding battle. The three-month timeframe is a reduction from Johnson’s initial six-month proposal and notably omits a Donald Trump-endorsed measure requiring proof of citizenship to vote, reported The Hill.

Republican leaders aim to bring the bill to a floor vote by Wednesday, with the goal of sending it to the Senate before the September 30 shutdown deadline. Johnson warned Republicans against a shutdown, stating in a “Dear Colleague” letter, “As history has taught and current polling affirms, shutting the government down less than 40 days from a fateful election would be an act of political malpractice.”

The bill also earmarks $231 million for the Secret Service, which has recently come under scrutiny following an apparent second assassination attempt against former President Trump. Johnson characterized the legislation as “a very narrow, bare-bones CR including only the extensions that are absolutely necessary.”

House Republicans will likely require Democratic support to pass the legislation, as many GOP lawmakers are anticipated to oppose the bill due to the lack of spending cuts, shorter timeframe, and exclusion of the voting bill. The bill’s passage may face obstacles as it will need to clear a procedural vote, which are traditionally party-line affairs.

Why It Matters: This development follows the rejection of Speaker Johnson’s initial funding bill by House Republicans. The failure of the bill complicated efforts to avert a government shutdown at the end of the month.

Earlier, Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), had warned of potential blame for a government shutdown due to "Republican poison pills." He cautioned that the American public would hold Republicans accountable if a shutdown occurs.

Photo via Shutterstock

