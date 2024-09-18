House Republicans Reject Their Own Funding Bill As Government Shutdown Looms — Mike Johnson Says 'We Have Time To Fix The Situation'

Ahead of a looming government shutdown, a significant development occurred in the House of Representatives as Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) funding bill was defeated.

What Happened: A diverse group of House Republicans rejected Speaker Johnson's proposal to fund the government on Wednesday. The bill’s failure complicates efforts to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month, reported The Hill.

“We have time to fix the situation, and we'll get right to it. I'm disappointed. I know this was the right thing to do, and I think the American people are gonna let a lot of the folks that voted no tonight hear their concerns about it,” Johnson said.

Fourteen Republicans joined nearly every Democrat in voting against the bill, which combined a six-month stopgap measure with a requirement for proof of citizenship to vote. The final vote tally was 202-220, with two members voting present.

The opposition came from various GOP factions: hardline conservatives opposed the continuing resolution, defense hawks worried about Pentagon funding, and moderates were concerned about the shutdown threat close to the election.

Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas) criticized the bill, saying, "I look at the spending, and I think that's one of the largest issues that we have in our country, is $36 trillion in debt."

The bill's failure leaves Speaker Johnson in a difficult position, with the path to avoiding a shutdown now uncertain. Johnson indicated he is already discussing alternative plans with colleagues.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) urged bipartisan cooperation to keep the government running, stating, "Bipartisan, bicameral cooperation. That's what works."

Former President Donald Trump has pressured Republicans to include the SAVE Act in any funding legislation, further complicating Johnson's efforts to navigate the situation.

Why It Matters: The defeat of Speaker Johnson’s funding bill is a critical moment in the ongoing struggle to prevent a government shutdown. This event follows a series of contentious negotiations and warnings from key political figures.

On Wednesday, the House was set to vote on Johnson’s proposal to keep the government funded, but the bill lacked sufficient Republican support to pass. Senate Majority Leader Schumer had previously warned that if a shutdown occurred due to “Republican poison pills,” the American public would hold the GOP responsible.

Earlier in June, Speaker Johnson had suggested invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Joe Biden from office, indicating his aggressive stance on various issues.

In March, the House had successfully passed a major spending bill to prevent a government shutdown, showcasing the complexities and challenges in achieving bipartisan agreement.

