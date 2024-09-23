Unifor Members At GM's CAMI Assembly And Battery Assemble Plants Secure New Contract With Pay Increases

Unifor members at General Motors‘ GM CAMI Assembly and Battery Assembly plants in Ingersoll, Ontario, have ratified a new collective agreement with the automaker, the Canadian union said on Sunday.

What Happened: The new two-year contract provides a 15% wage increase for production workers and a 20.25% pay hike for skilled trades through the end of its term.

The union said that Unifor Local 88, representing over 1,300 workers at CAMI Assembly and Battery Assembly, voted 95.7% in favor of ratifying the new agreement. The contract is now set to expire on September 20, 2026.

"CAMI workers have been trailblazers in the EV transition and our bargaining committee was determined to bring home the wage increases, pension improvements and income replacement measures to protect them during this evolution and position them for the future," Unifor CAMI Plant Chairperson Mike Van Boekel said.

Why It Matters: The CAMI Assembly plant workers build the Chevrolet BrightDrop EV 600 and EV 400 while the battery assembly facility workers assemble the company's Ultium battery modules.

The new contract, Unifor said, also provides for improved income security provisions to protect workers during the transition from gas-powered to electric vehicles.

GM did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

