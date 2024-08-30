GM To Move BrightDrop Electric Vans Under The Chevrolet Brand

Detroit-based General Motors GM said on Thursday that it is moving its BrightDrop electric vans under its Chevrolet brand.

What Happened: The shift, the automaker said, will allow customers of the BrightDrop electric commercial vans access to Chevrolet’s commercial sales and service networks. Chevrolet dealers can sell Brightdrop vans if they meet certain commercial EV requirements and service BrightDrop products once certified.

The vehicle will, however, continue to be produced at the CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, the company said.

Why It Matters: The BrightDrop Zevo electric vans are available in two variants- the Zevo 600 and the Zevo 400. The vehicles offer a range of up to 272 miles and start at about $63,000 after cash offers.

GM sold 746 Brightdrop Zevo EVs in 2024 as of the end of the second quarter, marking a jump of about 150% from the corresponding period of last year.

Chevrolet, meanwhile, currently delivers multiple EV models in the U.S. including the Blazer EV, Equinox EV, Bolt EV, and the Silverado EV. However, the brand’s EV sales have dipped this year as of the end of June owing to the company discontinuing the production of the popular Bolt EV in late 2023.

Chevrolet, however, expects to launch the next generation of the Bolt EV late next year.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: BrightDrop