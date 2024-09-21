Support For Taylor Swift's Get-Out-The-Vote Efforts Have Dropped 15 Points Since February Amid Super Bowl Conspiracy Theory

A recent survey revealed that more than half of voters back pop star Taylor Swift‘s initiative to encourage her fans to participate in this year’s election.

However, this support has dropped by 15 points since February, partly due to a conspiracy theory suggesting the Super Bowl was rigged, reported The Hill, citing the latest Monmouth University poll.

“Interestingly, support for the singer’s get-out-the-vote (GOTV) efforts were much higher seven months ago, when she was the subject of a debunked conspiracy theory around the election and the Super Bowl,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Swift has been recognized for directing a massive influx of over 330,000 visitors to vote.gov, following her public endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris. This surge occurred less than 24 hours after Swift’s endorsement after the debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Also Read: Trump’s ‘I Hate Taylor Swift’ Met With Witty Response From Harris Campaign: ‘The American People Want To Be Out Of The Woods’

However, the poll shows that 53% of voters support Taylor Swift’s efforts to encourage her fans to vote, while 35 percent disapprove, The Hill added. Additionally, 12% of respondents indicated that they were unsure.

“Republicans were wary of Swift all along. What we don’t know is whether this will have any effect on the part of her fan base who already leans right,” Murray added.

Swift is currently in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and was present at the team’s Super Bowl game against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. During that time, a conspiracy theory emerged suggesting that the game might be manipulated to benefit the Chiefs and maximize exposure for a potential Swift endorsement of President Biden.

No evidence supported this theory, nor had Swift made any endorsements at that point. However, Monmouth noted a significant decline in support for Swift’s voting initiatives following the conspiracy, the report added.

Despite Taylor Swift’s endorsement of the Democrats, an ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted earlier this week revealed that 81% of respondents believe her support for Kamala Harris will not affect their voting decisions.

Only 6% indicated they were more likely to vote for Harris due to Swift’s endorsement, while 13% said it made them less inclined to support the Democratic ticket, The Hill added.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Read Next: