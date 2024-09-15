Mother Sells Taylor Swift Tickets Over Star's Endorsement Of Kamala Harris: 'I'm Gonna Shake It Off, And I'm Done With You'

A mother has chosen to sell the Taylor Swift concert tickets she had bought as a birthday present for her daughter in response to the pop star’s recent endorsement of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for president.

What Happened: The mother had initially purchased the tickets for her daughter’s 13th birthday celebration. The tickets were for Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto. However, following Swift’s public endorsement of Harris, the mother expressed her disapproval in a video that quickly went viral.

In the video, the mother criticized Swift’s political leanings, accusing her of having “non-Christian beliefs.” She also voiced her support for Donald Trump, asserting that he was “the right guy for the job.”

In the video, the mother stated, “So with that, I’m gonna shake it off, and I’m done with you.”

"My tickets are now up for sale because I don't want to spend another dollar supporting you and your private planes and your non-Christian beliefs," the mother said.

Swift had recently expressed her support for Harris via an Instagram post after a debate, which resulted in a surge of traffic to vote.gov. However, the mother felt that Swift’s post demonstrated a lack of “an open mind.”

"Donald Trump is the right guy for the job. If the economy of the United States suffers, the whole world suffers, Taylor, and if the whole suffers, there goes your job, your career, because nobody's gonna be able to afford going to your concert," she added in the video.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the impact of celebrity endorsements on their fan base. Swift’s political stance has clearly influenced this mother’s perception of her, leading to a personal protest against the singer.

It also highlights the potential for social media platforms like Instagram to drive political engagement, as evidenced by the increased traffic to vote.gov following Swift’s post.

However, it also raises questions about the expectations fans have of their idols and the extent to which celebrities should express their political beliefs.

