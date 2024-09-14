Swifties Rally For Kamala Harris: Taylor Swift Superfan Organizes Online Push For Democratic Ticket

Following Kamala Harris’ announcement of her presidential run, 29-year-old superfan Irene Kim, who dedicates up to 14 hours daily to pop superstar Taylor Swift communities and has attended over five Eras Tour concerts, mobilized with fellow enthusiasts to boost Harris’ campaign through social media, memes, montages, and newsletters.

Now serving as the executive director of the Swifties for Kamala campaign, Kim joined the effort to see the U.S. elect its first female president, believing Kamala Harris will safeguard the rights of Americans, reported BBC.

Meanwhile, at MTV’s 2024 Video Music Awards (VMAs), Swift encouraged attendees to register to vote.

The General Services Administration reported that 337,826 visitors were referred to the voter information website via Swift’s custom link shared on Instagram as of 2 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, reported The Hill.

This surge occurred less than 24 hours after Swift’s endorsement after the debate between Harris and Donald Trump.

Also Read: Taylor Swift’s Endorsement Of Kamala Harris Drives Over 330K Visitors To Vote.Gov

With over 3,500 volunteers, the Swifties for Kamala appears to be a well-established political force. Since they started tracking donations on August 1, they have raised more than $165,000 for the campaign, BBC added.

The Swifties for Kamala group operates independently and is volunteer-led, though they have maintained communication with the Harris campaign.

According to Kim, their discussions are more relaxed than anticipated and focus on online efforts and translating those into tangible real-world actions.

Can Swifties Shift Election?

In 2020, Swift backed the Joe Biden-Harris ticket, and during the 2018 midterms, she endorsed two Democratic candidates from Tennessee.

Swift’s endorsement comes on the heels of her album “The Tortured Poets Department” which experienced a 600% sales jump months after its release.

The group has garnered hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok, but it’s unclear if these viewers are all US-based or if they were already inclined to vote for Kamala Harris.

However, in a tight election where a few hundred thousand votes in key states could make a difference, any increase in voter registration and turnout could potentially sway the outcome, BBC noted.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.