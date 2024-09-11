Taylor Swift Says 'I Will Be Casting My Vote For Kamala Harris And Tim Walz,' Takes A Dig At JD Vance By Calling Herself A 'Childless Cat Lady'

Pop icon Taylor Swift has publicly thrown her support behind Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential race.

What Happened: On Tuesday, following Harris’ debate with former President Donald Trump, Swift took to Instagram and announced her endorsement.

In the post, she expressed her belief in Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz (D-Minn) stating that they stand for the rights and causes she supports.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she stated.

She also addressed an incident where an AI version of her was falsely shown endorsing Trump. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter.”

Swift concluded the post by referring to herself as a “childless cat lady,” referencing a phrase that Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), Trump's running mate, had used to mock Democrats.

Why It Matters: This is not Swift’s first foray into politics. In 2020, she supported the Joe Biden-Harris ticket, and in the 2018 midterms, she endorsed two Democratic candidates from Tennessee.

Swift’s endorsement comes after a group of her fans, known as Swifties, formed an online community supporting Harris. The group, which Swift is not affiliated with, raised over $122,000 for the Harris-Walz campaign in August, reported CNN.

