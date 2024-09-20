Republicans In Damage Control Mode After Mark Robinson's Remarks Spark Concern For Trump Campaign: 'Going To Have An Up-Ballot Effect,' Says GOP Consultant

The Republican party is in a frenzy to control the damage caused by the latest scandal involving North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson. They fear it could ripple beyond the state and impact Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

What Happened: After CNN’s report on Thursday regarding Robinson’s inflammatory remarks about race, gender, and sexual preferences have left the Republicans scrambling for distance, reported The Hill.

Democrats, on the other hand, are highlighting Robinson’s connections to other candidates, including former President Trump, who has previously praised the North Carolina lieutenant governor.

Trump: I think Mark Robinson is one of the hottest politicians in the United States. He is a friend of mine. Thank you, Mark pic.twitter.com/mkBsqfZEVT — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 19, 2024

“This is a unique situation where you're not just seeing somebody who's putting the down-ballot races in jeopardy, but I think it's going to have an up-ballot effect as well,” said a Republican consultant active in North Carolina, noting that it could “really hurt” Trump’s chances of winning the state.

As per the CNN report, Robinson commented on a pornography website’s message board, self-identified as a “Black Nazi,” expressed a desire for the return of slavery, and stated a preference for Adolf Hitler over former President Barack Obama.

Robinson’s candidacy was already under scrutiny before the latest revelations. Democratic candidate Josh Stein had been leading Robinson by a significant margin in many surveys.

Despite calls for Robinson to withdraw from the race, he has vowed to stay and deemed the report fake, accusing the Stein campaign of leaking the story.

The state party issued a statement backing Robinson, accusing Democrats of trying to “demonize” him. However, other Republicans have criticized the comments and expressed concerns about their potential impact on the GOP’s chances in the state.

It was a tough day, but we must stay focused on the races we can win. We have to make sure President Trump wins NC and support the outstanding GOP candidates running for key NCGA and judicial races. If Harris takes NC, she takes the White House. We can't let that happen. #ncpol — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) September 20, 2024

Why It Matters: Robinson’s scandal could have a significant impact on the presidential race and other contests in North Carolina.

The Trump campaign has not directly addressed the allegations against Robinson but highlighted the importance of North Carolina to Trump’s path to victory, the report noted.

The state is a key battleground in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Earlier this week, a new poll of swing state voters showed that the Democratic nominee has gained one point over the former President in North Carolina.

Democrats, meanwhile, are feeling increasingly optimistic about their chances in the state. They believe that Stein should get a boost from the scandal, which could also benefit other Democrats.

This optimism appears to get some backing from data scientist Thomas Miller’s prediction, that the 2024 presidential election could see a drastic landslide in favor of Vice President Harris.

