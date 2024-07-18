Trump Says He Is Accepting Presidential Nomination With Faith And Devotion — 'There Is No Victory In Winning For Half Of America'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has formally accepted the GOP nomination for president for a third time at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, marking his first public speech since the assassination attempt on Saturday.



"I am running to be president for all America, not half of America because there is no victory in winning for half of America," Trump said.



"So tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States," Trump said to applause.

Trump began his speech at the RNC by recounting the details of the assassination attempt on Saturday, stating, “I’m not supposed to be here tonight.”

“I had God on my side,” Trump said, describing last week’s assassination attempt.

Trump remarked that despite the shooting at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the crowd didn’t run for the exits or create a stampede when bullets were fired. He explained that the people stayed because “they knew I was in very serious trouble.”

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock