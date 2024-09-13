Mark Cuban Says He 'Truly' Does Not Hate Trump, But Calls Him A 'Lousy President:' 'If He Wasn't Running…'

Mark Cuban has publicly criticized former President Donald Trump, stating he believes Trump was and would be a “lousy president,” according to a post on X on Friday.

What Happened: Cuban, a billionaire and “Shark Tank” star, has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming election. Cuban has been a vocal critic of Trump's policies, including his proposed tariffs on U.S. imports.

Despite his criticism, Cuban clarified that he does not hate Trump. “I truly don’t hate him at all. I just think he was and would be a lousy president,” Cuban wrote in response to an X user.

“If he wasn't running, I would be happy to take up his dinner invitation from when he was in office,” Cuban added.

I truly don't hate him at all.



I just think he was and would be a lousy president.



If he wasn't running, I would be happy to take up his dinner invitation from when he was in office.



How do you think interest rates are set ?



Which of your tax rates have changed ? — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 13, 2024

Cuban, in a previous interview with former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, mentioned that he initially supported Trump, appreciating that he was not a typical candidate. However, Cuban’s opinion changed after examining Trump’s business and political record more closely.

See Also: Nvidia Shares Riding On Huge AI Tailwind, Says Portfolio Strategist: Why Expert Says Stock Will Stay On An Upward Path For Next 2-3 Years

Why It Matters: Cuban’s criticism of Trump and endorsement of Harris come at a crucial time. Recently, Cuban questioned Trump advisor Stephen Miller on the financial and societal impacts of their immigration and tariff policies, specifically asking for details on the deportation of 20 million people.

Moreover, Cuban has praised Harris for her pro-business stance, differentiating her policies from those of President Joe Biden. He emphasized that Harris's campaign is distinct from Biden’s, highlighting her centrist economic approach.

Additionally, Cuban has been vocal on X, despite facing criticism from figures like Elon Musk. He has expressed his appreciation for the platform’s open discourse.

In another instance, Cuban raised concerns about a discrepancy in a poll he conducted on X, which showed a significant difference between the number of votes and engagements. He tagged Musk, questioning the platform’s algorithm.

Read Next:

Image via Flickr