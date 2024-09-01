Elon Musk Comments On The 'Tenacity Of His Stupidity' After Mark Cuban's Poll Debacle: It Is A 'Marvel To Behold'

Owner of X, Elon Musk, responded to a post on the platform that appeared to label “Shark Tank” fame billionaire Mark Cuban an idiot.

What Happened: Musk’s post on Sunday was in response to a post that featured a likeness of Cuban with the words “There’s nothing in the world more dangerous than an idiot who thinks he’s a genius.”

Musk responded to the post by a designer at Dogecoin DOGE/USD by writing, “The tenacity of his stupidity is a marvel to behold.”

Notably, Musk’s reaction came amidst a heated online discussion. Cuban had initiated a poll on his social media account, asking his followers to choose between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as role models for children. Trump led the poll with 63.9% of the 538,770 votes.

The tenacity of his stupidity is a marvel to behold 😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 1, 2024

Previously, Cuban had publicly endorsed Harris, praising her business-friendly approach and dedication to the middle class. On the other hand, Musk had voiced his support for Trump, although describing himself as historically a moderate Democrat.

Why It Matters: The online debate reflects the polarized political views among prominent figures in the business world. Cuban’s endorsement of Harris aligns with his vision of a new business-friendly Democratic Party, as he appreciates her initiatives to back small businesses and cut down costs in healthcare, groceries, and housing sectors.

Meanwhile, Musk’s support for Trump indicates a shift from his previous political stance. He had once queued for 6 hours to shake former President Barack Obama’s hand, but now sees Trump as a preferable candidate.

Interestingly, both Cuban and Musk had conducted their own polls on social media to gauge voter preference between Trump and Harris, with Trump leading in both.

