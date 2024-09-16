Mark Cuban Asks Elon Musk He Can Directly Question Him About Kamala Harris' Economic Policies, But Wants This In Exchange

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has extended an invitation to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to engage in a direct discussion about Vice President Kamala Harris’ tax policies and approach.

What Happened: Over the weekend, Musk shared a user’s post on X, formerly Twitter, that criticized Cuban’s stance on taxation. The post alleged that Cuban, a frequent communicator with Harris’ campaign, advocates for higher taxes for the top earners in the US.

In response, the “Shark Tank” star offered Musk the chance to directly question him about Harris’ policies. He also asked Musk to share his insights about the Republican candidate Donald Trump in return.

Hey @elonmusk ! 1st. Congrats on Polaris. Truly an amazing accomplishment



2nd. If you want to directly ask me questions about any of @KamalaHarris policies and approach, I'm happy to tell you what I know



In exchange I'm hoping you will do the same about the Republican… https://t.co/Jdqx9UAmER — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 15, 2024

Earlier this month, Harris revealed plans to implement a 25% tax on unrealized capital gains for individuals with a net worth exceeding $100 million. At the time, Cuban appeared on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” saying that Harris has no plans to tax unrealized gains.

See Also: Elon Musk Now Controls Two-Thirds Of The Planet’s Satellites – And SpaceX Is Just Getting Started With Plans To Launch Almost 40,000 More

“I'm not going to speak for the vice president, she makes the final decision,” he stated, adding, “I'm talking to these folks three, four times a week, having back-and-forth conversations, and their verbatim words to me is, ‘That's not where we want to go.'”

Why It Matters: This latest development comes in the wake of concerns raised by Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Leary Ventures, about the potential negative impact of Harris’ tax policies on the U.S. economy.

O'Leary warned that these policies could hinder capital growth and disrupt the American dream. “That’s a debate that's going on in terms of the classic, ‘make the rich pay their fair share. That's a narrative that goes into every single election cycle.”

Meanwhile, Cuban has been vocal about his support for Harris, particularly her policies around entrepreneurs and startups. He has praised Harris for being pro-business and more supportive of entrepreneurs than any other recent candidate.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock