Bernie Sanders Is Not Having It When Trump Says He Saved Obamacare: 'That's Not Going To Cut It'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), expressed his dissatisfaction with Donald Trump’s approach to the ongoing healthcare crisis in America.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Sanders took to X to voice his concerns about Trump’s handling of the healthcare crisis. He highlighted the fact that despite Trump’s four-year term as president, his current plan for addressing the healthcare crisis is inadequate.

Sanders said, “We are in the midst of a serious health care crisis — 85 million Americans are uninsured or underinsured. Now he’s working on ‘a concept of a plan’ ?? That’s not going to cut it.”

This post comes in the wake of the presidential debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Sanders shared a video in his post where an NBC anchor asked him about comments Trump made at the debate with Harris in regards to Obamacare. The former president had claimed that he saved The Affordable Care Act.The Vermont senator’s post was in response to this question.

Why It Matters: Sanders has been a vocal critic of the existing U.S. healthcare system, highlighting the financial burden it places on patients. He has previously stated that “Getting sick in America should not mean going bankrupt, losing your home, car, or life savings.”

Moreover, Sanders has pointed out the disparity in health outcomes between the rich and the poor in America, stating that the poor live significantly shorter lives.

Image via Shutterstock

