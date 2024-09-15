Trump Vs. Harris Presidential Debate, Sanders On Healthcare Disparity, And More: This Week In Politics

As the weekend wraps up, we look back at the major stories that made headlines. From the much-anticipated Trump vs Harris debate to Bernie Sanders’ remarks on healthcare disparity, and Mark Cuban’s praise for Elon Musk’s AI, it’s been a busy few days. Let’s dive into the details.

Trump vs Harris: The Debate Verdict

The first presidential debate between Republican candidate Donald Trump and his rival Vice President Kamala Harris concluded. Despite accusations of bias from ABC News, early reactions suggest Harris emerged victorious. A CNN flash poll revealed that 63% of registered voters who watched the debate picked Harris as the winner, compared to 37% for Trump. Interestingly, prior expectations for the debate winner were evenly split. Read the full article here.

Bernie Sanders on Healthcare Disparity

Senator Bernie Sanders recently voiced his concerns about the state of healthcare in the United States. He highlighted the stark difference in health outcomes between the rich and the poor, stating that the poor in America live 10 to 15 years less than their wealthier counterparts. Read the full article here.

Trump’s Stand on Federal Rate Cuts

Former President Donald Trump expressed his opinion on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. He said that he believes presidents should have a say in interest rate decisions and is against rate cuts ahead of the 2024 presidential election. This stance contradicts the expectations of investors and Congress members who anticipate a rate cut next week. Read the full article here.

Nate Silver on the Presidential Debate

Veteran pollster Nate Silver shared his insights on the first presidential debate. He pointed out that the consensus is in favor of Harris, who seems to have won the night. Silver also noted a shift in betting market odds, with Harris now on par with Trump. Read the full article here.

Mark Cuban Praises Elon Musk’s AI

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has publicly commended Elon Musk‘s AI chatbot, Grok. Cuban referred to Grok for an accurate representation of Vice President Kamala Harris' stance on immigration. Read the full article h

