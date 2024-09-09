Bernie Sanders Says If You're Poor In America You'll Live 10-15 Years Less: 'Anybody Else See A Problem With That?'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) recently shared his thoughts on the state of healthcare in the United States, highlighting the disparity in outcomes between those with means and those without.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Senator Sanders took to X to voice his concerns about the high cost of medical care in the U.S. and the financial burden it places on patients.

He said, “If you’re rich in America, the odds are you’ll live as long as people in other developed countries.” However, conversely, if you’re poor “you’ll live 10 or 15 years less.”

The Vermont senator shared a video in which he addressed the issue. He said when asked about the status of the current healthcare system most people without exception say that “our healthcare system today is broken.”

He said, “When people say that they are right.” Sanders added, “In America today we spend twice as much per person on healthcare as do the people of any other country.” However, he noted that the U.S. outcomes were worse in comparison.

“Our life expectancy is way down behind many other countries and really obscenely the life expectancy in the United States between the people on top and working-class people is 10-12 years.”

Why It Matters: Sanders’ views come in the wake of ongoing discussions about healthcare reform in the U.S. His comments on drug pricing are particularly relevant given his previous criticisms of companies like Biogen and Bristol-Myers Squibb for their high drug prices. Sanders has previously stated that “getting sick in America should not mean going bankrupt, losing your home, car, or life savings.”

Furthermore, Sanders’ comments on the upcoming elections highlight his belief that the choice is clear for voters who want to see a change in the current healthcare system. He has previously criticized policies that favor billionaires over the average citizen.

Image via Shutterstock

