'I Have A Bad Feeling About This' — Elon Musk Is Alarmed About Moscow-NATO Conflict Risk If Ukraine Allowed To Strike Deep Into Russia

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc., voiced his apprehension on X regarding potential global conflict. According to his post on Thursday, Musk responded to a claim by Wall Street Silver about an imminent escalation involving the U.S. and Russia.

What Happened: Musk’s comment, “I have a bad feeling about this,” was a reply to Wall Street Silver’s assertion that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris might initiate a war over the weekend. The post suggested that the U.S. would authorize Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory using Western-made missiles.

Wall Street Silver’s post included a video of Russian President Vladimir Putin discussing the potential repercussions of NATO using long-range weapons against Russia. Putin stated, “If they do that, NATO is officially at war with Russia,” emphasizing the severe consequences of such actions.

I have a bad feeling about this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 12, 2024

Putin further elaborated that this would signify a state of war between NATO countries, including the U.S. and European nations, and Russia. He warned that Russia would make appropriate decisions based on the perceived threats.

Why It Matters: Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave his clearest indication yet that the White House is on the verge of lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range Western-supplied weapons against key military targets inside Russia, with reports suggesting a decision has already been made behind closed doors, according to a report by The Guardian.

President Biden stated on Tuesday that his administration is “working that out now” when asked about the possibility of lifting restrictions on Kyiv’s use of missiles like ATACMS. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded, indicating that Moscow suspects the U.S. has already decided to allow Kyiv to launch such missiles into Russia, warning that there would be a response if it occurs, according to Reuters.

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

The context behind Musk’s concerns is rooted in several recent developments. In July, NATO announced a $40 billion annual financial pledge to support Ukraine, alongside the establishment of a new post in Kyiv. This move was aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities and countering potential threats from Russia.

This move was also aimed at safeguarding Ukraine's potential future NATO membership and countering the impact of a potential return of former President Donald Trump.

