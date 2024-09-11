Taylor Swift's Endorsement Of Kamala Harris Drives Over 330K Visitors To Vote.Gov

Pop music sensation Taylor Swift has been recognized for directing a massive influx of over 330,000 visitors to vote.gov, following her public endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

What Happened: The General Services Administration reported that 337,826 visitors were referred to the voter information website via Swift’s custom link as of 2 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, reported The Hill.

This surge occurred less than 24 hours after Swift’s endorsement after the debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Swift, a Grammy award-winning artist, announced her endorsement on Instagram, expressing her belief that the country should be “led by calm and not chaos.”

She also addressed fake images circulating online, allegedly showing her support for the Republican nominee, and concluded her post by urging her followers, particularly first-time voters, to do their research and register to vote.

Why It Matters: Swift’s endorsement comes on the heels of her album “The Tortured Poets Department” which experienced a 600% sales jump months after its release.

Former President Trump, however, dismissed Swift’s endorsement of his opponent, suggesting that she might “pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

In 2020, Swift backed the Joe Biden-Harris ticket, and during the 2018 midterms, she endorsed two Democratic candidates from Tennessee.

