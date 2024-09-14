'FBI Raided My Home…:' Melania Trump Slams FBI For Invading Her Privacy While Searching For 'Top Secret' Documents At Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Residence

In a recent video promoting her upcoming memoir, Former First Lady Melania Trump on Saturday alleged that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) invaded her privacy during a raid on her Florida residence in August 2022.

What Happened: In the video, posted on X, Melania Trump speaks out about the FBI’s actions at Mar-a-Lago, the Trumps’ Florida estate, in relation to classified documents. She expresses her shock at the invasion of her privacy and emphasizes that her experience should serve as a warning to all Americans, reminding them of the importance of respecting their freedom and rights.

“I never imagined my privacy would be invaded by the government here in America,” Melania said.

“The FBI raided my home in Florida and searched through my personal belongings. This is not just my story, it serves as a warning to all Americans, a reminder that our freedom and rights must be respected.”

Why It Matters: The issue regarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago emerged after Donald Trump's departure from the presidency in January 2021. The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) revealed that it had received certain presidential records from Trump, with evidence of tampering found among them. This discovery triggered an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The situation intensified, prompting the involvement of the Department of Justice (DOJ). In April 2022, the FBI conducted interviews with several of Trump’s former aides concerning his management of classified documents. By June, DOJ investigators had met with Trump’s attorneys and issued a grand jury subpoena for any remaining documents located at Mar-a-Lago.

The situation culminated on August 8, 2022, when FBI agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. This operation led to the recovery of around 11,000 documents, including more than 100 classified items and at least 18 designated as “top secret.”

The former president faced 40 federal charges related to his alleged mishandling of the seized materials and obstructing efforts by federal authorities to retrieve them.

Melania’s recent comments reflect concerns previously expressed by the former president regarding the FBI’s actions. In a Newsmax interview, he described the “terrible” impact of the search on his wife, alleging that federal agents conducted a “deep and ugly search” of their 16-year-old son Barron’s room. He claimed that they left “everything they touched in far different conditions than it was when they started” during a rally in 2022.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock.