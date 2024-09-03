Microsoft's AI PCs Stumble With Game Compatibility: Report

Microsoft Corp MSFT recently launched a new line of Windows PCs with AI capabilities.

However, the Wall Street Journal reports that these PCs, powered by Qualcomm Inc QCOM chips using designs from U.K.-based Arm Holdings Plc ARM, need help with gaming compatibility.

Unlike the traditional Intel Corp INTC- powered PCs that have dominated the market for decades, these new AI PCs require a translation layer to run most popular games like League of Legends and Fortnite. This results in glitches and performance issues.

Analysts predict these issues may be resolved over time, especially with the expected launch of Intel’s AI-powered chips later this year. These upcoming models could reclaim market share, particularly among gamers prioritizing performance and compatibility.

This situation mirrors past struggles with ARM-based Windows devices. Canalys flagged that Apple Inc AAPL rules the AI PC market with its entire Mac lineup.

Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD, and Qualcomm are among the other AI PC players. AI PC shipments reached 8.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, accounting for 14% of total PCs.

Microsoft stock gained over 25% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock through iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF IWF and iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF IVW.

Microsoft Stock Prediction For 2024

Equity research analysts on and off Wall Street typically use earnings growth and fundamental research as a form of valuation and forecasting. But many in trading turn to technical analysis as a way to form predictive models for share price trajectory.

Some investors look to trends to help forecast where they believe a stock could trade at a certain point in the future. Looking at Microsoft, an investor could make an assessment about a stock's long term prospects using a moving average and trend line. If they believe a stock will remain above the moving average, which many believe is a bullish signal, they can extrapolate that trend into the future using a trend line. For Microsoft, the 200-day moving average sits at $410.92, according to Benzinga Pro, which is below the current price of $417.74. For more on charts and trend lines, see a description here.

Traders believe that when a stock is above its moving average, it is a generally bullish signal, and when it crosses below, it is a more negative signal. Investors could use trend lines to make an educated guess about where a stock could trade at a later date if conditions remain stable.

Price Action: MSFT stock is up 0.19% at $417.93 premarket at last check Tuesday.

