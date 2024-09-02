Trump Said Kamala Harris Treated Mike Pence Horribly, Gets Slammed Online For Having A 'Stunning Senile Moment'

An X account supporting Kamala Harris slammed Donald Trump for misremembering the incumbent Vice President’s treatment of her predecessor Mike Pence, highlighting a potential memory lapse.

What Happened: On Thursday, Kamala’s Win posted about a statement made by Trump. The former president suggested that Vice President Kamala Harris had treated Mike Pence poorly. Kamala’s Win called out this statement as a “hypocritical and senile moment.”

BREAKING: In a stunning senile moment, Donald Trump just suggested it was Kamala Harris who treated Mike Pence poorly. Donald Trump clearly cannot remember anything. Retweet to make sure all Americans see this hypocritical and senile moment. pic.twitter.com/PtKdY5SYFw — Kamala's Wins (@harris_wins) September 2, 2024

The post included a video of the former president’s appearance on Fox News. Trump can be heard saying, “They say she has many deficiencies, but she's a nasty person.”

“The way she treated Mike Pence was horrible. The way she treats people is horrible. The way she treated Justice Kavanaugh in that hearing – in the history of Congress, nobody's been treated that way.”

Trump was alluding to Harris’ questioning of Justice Brett Kavanaugh over abortion at his 2018 abortion hearing. At that time Harris was a senator from California. Notably, Kavanaugh was nominated to the Supreme Court by Trump.

Why It Matters: The tweet by Kamala’s Win draws attention to Trump’s memory of events. This comes at a time when Trump is seeking endorsement from Pence, despite their past political disagreements. Pence has publicly stated that he has forgiven Trump for the events of Jan 6, but has withheld his endorsement for Trump’s potential run in the upcoming November elections.

Trump’s misremembering of Harris’ treatment of Pence could potentially impact his political standing, especially given the current political climate where Harris is leading Trump in numerous polls.

Moreover, this incident adds to the series of intriguing developments in the political arena, including the intense face-off between Harris and Trump.

