Harris Vs Trump: This Candidate Leading in Numerous Polls, Transforming Political Landscape

Recent polling data reveals a shift in favor of the Democrats, with Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Since the Democratic National Convention, Harris has been leading Trump in at least eight different surveys. An Outward Intelligence survey, which included 2,191 likely voters, shows Harris leading by more than five points in both two-way and five-way matchups that include third-party candidates.

A recent Wall Street Journal poll shows Harris leading Trump 47%-45% when third-party candidates are included, and 48%-47% in a head-to-head race. This is the first time in over a year that Trump has trailed in a Journal survey.

Quinnipiac’s first poll of likely voters shows Harris with a 49%-47% edge, within the poll's 2.4-point margin of error. A Suffolk/USA Today poll shows Harris leading Trump by five points — 48%-43% — among likely voters.

An Ipsos/Reuters poll of registered voters released on Aug. 29, shows Harris leading with a 45%-41% margin, outpacing the poll's 2-point margin of error. Harris has made gains among women, Black, Hispanic, and younger voters in the last month, according to the two latest surveys.

Surveys have broadly shown a shift in Democrats' favor since Harris' entrance into the race last month. RealClearPolitics' latest polling average shows Harris leading Trump by 1.6 points, while FiveThirtyEight's weighted average shows Harris with a 3.4-point lead.

Why It Matters: The recent polling data indicating a shift in favor of the Democrats could have significant implications for the upcoming elections.

The lead of Vice President Harris over former President Trump in multiple surveys suggests a potential change in the political landscape.

This shift could influence policy decisions, legislative priorities, and the overall direction of the country in the coming years.

