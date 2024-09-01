Trump Vs. Harris Polls, Musk Dives Deeper, Mark Cuban Questions Trump's Taxation Strategy, And More: This Week In Politics

As the week wraps up, we look back at a series of intriguing developments that unfolded in the political arena. From the intense face-off between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump to Elon Musk‘s deepening political engagement, the past few days have been nothing short of eventful. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories:
Trump Vs. Harris: The Swing State Showdown
Noted pollster Nate Silver has predicted a 97% chance of Vice President Kamala Harris winning the Electoral College if she secures North Carolina. In his recent Silver Bulletin post, Silver emphasized the critical role of North Carolina, the third-most likely tipping state after Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Mark Cuban Questions Trump’s Taxation Strategy
Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has expressed confusion over Trump’s commitment to revitalize the auto industry by taxing foreign nations. Cuban highlighted Trump’s promise to bring back jobs and factories to Michigan through this taxation strategy.
Elon Musk Dives Deeper into Politics
After endorsing Trump for president, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hired Republican strategist Chris Young, signaling a deeper involvement in politics. Young, a seasoned political officer, is expected to steer Musk’s political activities and voter mobilization initiatives.
Trump’s Contentious Use of Foo Fighters Song
Trump’s use of the Foo Fighters song “My Hero” during a 2024 election rally has sparked controversy. The band has publicly stated that they did not grant permission for their song to be used by the former president.
Harris Leads Betting Odds for 2024 Election
Despite a close race, Vice President Harris is leading the betting odds for the 2024 presidential election. While Harris has been leading in most polls, Trump’s odds with prediction markets remain competitive.
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Anan Ashraf.
