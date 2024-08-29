Why BioCardia (BCDA) Stock Is Up 95% Today

BioCardia Inc BCDA shares are trading higher by 95% to $4.30 during Thursday’s session after the FDA cleared the company to market its Morph DNA Steerable Introducer product family.

What Happened: The product family is designed to facilitate the introduction of medical instruments, such as catheters and guidewires, into the peripheral vasculature and heart chambers during various cardiovascular and interventional procedures.

BioCardia’s CEO, Peter Altman, highlighted that previous versions of the Morph product have been used in approximately 12,000 procedures, and the new Morph DNA family is anticipated to bring additional value to physicians and their patients.

BioCardia says the company initially developed this product to enhance its own cell therapy procedures, but it is now expected to improve outcomes in a variety of other advanced interventional procedures as well.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BCDA has a 52-week high of $23.25 and a 52-week low of $1.96.