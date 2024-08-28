PVH, nCino, Marathon Digital And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.
Shares of PVH Corp. PVH fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company guided a third-quarter revenue decline and issued EPS estimates below estimates.
PVH reported quarterly earnings of $3.01 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.29 by 31.44%. Quarterly sales came in at $2.074 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate and is a 6.03% decrease from the same period last year.
PVH expects third-quarter revenue to decrease by 6% to 7% and sees earnings of approximately $2.50 per share versus the $3.12 estimate. The company reaffirmed the fiscal year 2024 revenue decrease of 6% to 7% and raised its earnings outlook from between $11.00 and $11.25 per share to between $11.55 and $11.80 per share versus the estimate of $11.31.
PVH shares dipped 8.1% to $95.97 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- nCino, Inc. NCNO shares dipped 14.7% to $29.45 in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter results.
- Magnite, Inc. MGNI shares declined 6.6% to $13.00 in pre-market trading.
- Clover Health Investments Corp CLOV shares fell 4.4% to $3.06 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Tuesday.
- Bit Digital Inc BTBT shares declined 4% to $3.37 in pre-market trading following a 5% plunge on Tuesday.
- Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA fell 3.4% to $17.14 in pre-market trading following a decline in Bitcoin prices.
- HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. HIVE shares slipped 3.8% to $3.22 in pre-market trading amid a drop in the price of Bitcoin.
