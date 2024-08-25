Boston Dynamics' Atlas, Tesla's AI Edge, Amazon's Q AI Assistant, And More: This Week In Artificial Intelligence

As the week wraps up, the tech world has been buzzing with intriguing developments. From Boston Dynamics’ humanoid robot, Atlas, showing off its warm-up routine to Tesla’s AI prowess being hailed by Elon Musk’s biographer, there’s plenty to catch up on. Let’s dive into the top stories that made headlines over the week.

Boston Dynamics’ Atlas Flexes its Muscles

Boston Dynamics’ humanoid robot, Atlas, is back in the spotlight with a warm-up video that has garnered over 716,000 views on X. The video, shared by Boston Dynamics on X, shows Atlas performing push-ups as part of its “quick warm-up before work”.

Tesla’s AI Edge

Ashlee Vance, biographer of Elon Musk, cited an unnamed AI expert to highlight Tesla Inc. TSLA’s significant advantage in bridging AI and the physical world, thanks to its factories. Vance shared the expert’s opinion on X, stating that none of the other companies can follow Tesla’s lead in this regard.

Broadcom’s Major AI Wins

Broadcom Inc. AVGO has secured significant victories with two major AI ASIC programs, according to JPMorgan’s Harlan Sur. The company has won OpenAI’s first and second-generation AI ASIC programs and added a fifth major AI ASIC customer, solidifying its leadership in the AI space.

Amazon’s AI Assistant Saves Big

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN CEO Andy Jassy revealed that their AI assistant, Amazon Q, has significantly reduced software upgrade times, saving the company $260M and 4.5K developer-years of work. Amazon Q has been integrated into the company’s internal systems to streamline foundational software updates.

Nvidia’s Stock Volatility

Shares of Nvidia Corp. NVDA have seen some volatility in recent sessions. Wall Street trader and market analyst, Steve Grasso, revealed that he has sold his position in Nvidia and will decide on re-entering based on the stock’s price action.

