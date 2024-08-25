Kamala Harris' Favorability Surges In New Poll, Super PAC Founder Predicts Tighter Presidential Race And More: This Week In Politics

The week has been filled with intriguing stories, from the potential economic implications of a Kamala Harris presidency to the growing internal discontent within North Korea. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines over the week.

Kamala Harris’ Economic Plans Could Impact Corporate Profits

Investors are closely examining the potential market implications of a Kamala Harris presidency which could lead to higher corporate taxes, impact consumer staples, and boost the solar energy sector. Frank Kelly, senior political strategist at DWS Group, noted that Harris seems to be “more aggressive than Biden” on consumer issues that directly affect the market. Read the full article here.

Super PAC Founder Predicts Tighter Race for Kamala Harris

Chauncey McLean, president of Future Forward, a super PAC that has raised hundreds of millions to back Harris in the upcoming November 5 election, warns that the race is closer than public polls suggest. “Our numbers are much less rosy than what you're seeing in the public,” McLean stated. Read the full article here.

Defection of North Korean Soldier Indicates Growing Internal Discontent

A recent defection of a soldier to South Korea, despite increased border security measures, highlights growing internal discontent within North Korea. This increase in defections, especially from North Korea's protected classes, indicates that Kim Jong Un is dealing with internal discontent that could potentially destabilize his regime. Read the full article here.

Robert Kennedy Jr. Raises Concerns Over Children’s Health

Independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. expressed concern over the declining health of children, attributing it to harmful chemicals in everyday products. He pointed out chemicals such as glyphosate, found in weed killers, and neonicotinoids, along with "forever chemicals" present in children's clothing and furniture. Read the full article here.

Kamala Harris’ Favorability Surges in New Poll

Vice President Kamala Harris, who entered the race in late July, has seen her favorability rating jump 13 percentage points since June to 47%, according to results from two separate polls published this week. Her job approval rating also climbed seven points from Dec. 2023 to 47%, Gallup's August poll showed. Read the full article here.

