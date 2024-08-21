After North Korean Soldier Defects To South, Expert Says Kim Jong Un 'Is Aware of Internal Discontent': 'Border Barriers Are Proof'

In a recent incident that highlights growing internal discontent within North Korea, a soldier has defected to South Korea, despite the increased border security measures implemented by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

What Happened: The soldier escaped through the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), marking the first defection by an active-duty soldier since 2019.

Despite Kim’s attempts to prevent defections by constructing new border walls, rearming guard posts, and installing more land mines, North Koreans continue to find ways to escape. This increase in defections, especially from North Korea’s protected classes, indicates that Kim is dealing with internal discontent that could potentially destabilize his regime, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The number of “elite” defectors, including diplomats and overseas students, is at its highest in years, according to South Korea’s Ministry of Unification. This military defection undermines Kim’s portrayal of North Korea as a powerful socialist paradise.

Despite the harsh conditions and risks, North Koreans are choosing extreme escape routes, such as crossing the border or embarking on dangerous sea voyages.

"The border barriers are proof that the Kim regime is aware of internal discontent and wants to block defections," said Kang Dong-wan, a former director of a resettlement support center for North Korean defectors and currently a political science professor at South Korea's Dong-A University.

Before the pandemic, over 1,000 North Koreans relocated to the South annually. However, this number has significantly dropped, with only 105 defections in the first half of this year, according to Seoul government figures.

Why It Matters: The defection of a North Korean soldier to South Korea amid heightened cross-border tensions is a significant development. This incident followed a defiant act by a group of North Korean defectors in Seoul who launched large balloons filled with K-pop and South Korean cultural content across the border in retaliation for trash-filled balloons sent by North Korea.

Recently, Kim shifted blame for flood damage in North Korea to provincial officials, a move seen as an attempt to quell public discontent that could weaken his leadership.

Moreover, in the face of increasing nuclear threats from North Korea, South Korea’s Defense Minister nominee, Kim Yong-hyun, has expressed readiness to consider all possible measures against these threats, emphasizing the importance of the alliance with the United States.

