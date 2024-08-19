Robert Kennedy Jr. Says If You Want To Drink A Coke, 'Drink A Mexican Coke' — Here's Why

Independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. recently expressed concern over the declining health of children, attributing it to harmful chemicals in everyday products.

What Happened: In a conversation with Dr. Phil, Kennedy highlighted the poor health outcomes due to chronic diseases among children.

He blamed chemicals such as glyphosate, found in weed killers, and neonicotinoids, along with “forever chemicals” present in children’s clothing and furniture.

He also pointed out the harmful effects of high fructose corn syrup. The conversation was shared in a post on X by Kennedy on Monday.

I spoke with @DrPhil about how we are failing our kids in the worst of ways.



Watch the full episode here ➡️ https://t.co/fjwxgk8neG pic.twitter.com/orNZQgLASu — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 19, 2024

Kennedy said, “If you want to drink Coke, drink a Mexican Coke because they don’t allow it down there.”

He further added, “There are a thousand ingredients in our food that are banned in Europe and we’re mass poisoning an entire generation.”

See Also: NBA Legend Shaq Missed His Tesla Cybertruck So Much, Instead Of Shipping It From Vegas To Atlanta, He Rep

Why It Matters: Notably, Mexican Coca-Cola is often favored over its American counterpart due to its use of cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup, giving it a distinct taste, despite both versions sharing the same core ingredients and production process.

Kennedy’s comments come amidst his ongoing criticism of the government’s health policies. As the founder and chairman of Children’s Health Defense, Kennedy has been vocal about the efficacy of vaccines in treating epidemics among children. His controversial views have attracted criticism, including a ban from Instagram for “repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines,” according to factcheck.org.

As an independent presidential candidate, Kennedy has been involved in discussions with former President Donald Trump about endorsing his campaign and potentially taking up a senior role in a second Trump administration. He has expressed willingness to discuss children’s health with any political party but noted that Trump had been more receptive to him than the Democratic National Committee.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.