Apple iPhone 16 Launch Date Reportedly Set For Sept 10: Here's Everything We Know About Cupertino's Upcoming Flagship

Apple Inc.'s AAPL highly-anticipated iPhone 16 series now has a launch date, according to a report by an industry insider.

What Happened: A leaked invite suggests that Apple could launch the iPhone 16 at an event on Sept. 10.

The invite, shared by known tipster Majin Bu, features the tagline “Ready. Set. Capture” and a bronze Apple logo. This has led to speculation about a new bronze titanium model of the iPhone 16 Pro.

The event is expected to be held in person at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, starting at 10 a.m. PT. The invite includes an RSVP button for attendees.

Bu, however, admits that the authenticity of the invite is uncertain, stating, “I have no way of verifying that this information is real.” The timing of the invite also raises doubts, as Apple typically sends out invitations closer to the event date.

According to what I was told by a source who asked to remain anonymous, the new Apple event where the iPhone 16 will be presented, will be held on September 10 2024.

This should be the cover of the invitation pic.twitter.com/7jGoafHaOU — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 19, 2024

Despite the skepticism, the iPhone 16 could end up launching on September 10, going by previous launches.

5 Things You Need To Know About Apple iPhone 16

New Desert Titanium Color

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 Pro in a new color dubbed Desert Titanium, alongside four classic options.

iPhone 16 Series May Skip AI Integration At Launch

Apple could launch the iPhone 16 series without integrating its suite of AI features, known as Apple Intelligence. This is said to be due to concerns that Apple is still fine-tuning its AI features and so, they are not ready for a public rollout just yet.

iPhone 16 Said To Get A Charging Boost

Industry reports also suggest that Apple could give the iPhone a much-needed charging boost, increasing the speeds from existing 20W to 40W.

Bezels On A Diet

Apple is said to be working on thinning the iPhone 16's bezels further, increasing the screen-to-body ratio and beating Samsung's Galaxy S24.

Camera Upgrades? Don't Expect Much

If you've been waiting for the iPhone 16 series to get some important camera upgrades, you may have to wait longer. Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that Cupertino will bring those major camera hardware upgrades with the iPhone 17 series next year.

