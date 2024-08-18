Putin Ally Unveils Tesla Cybertruck With Machine Gun, Invites Musk To Russia

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has unveiled a Tesla Cybertruck equipped with what appears to be a machine gun.

What Happened: The reveal was made in a video shared by Kadyrov on Saturday. In a Telegram post, Kadyrov praised the vehicle and Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, hinting at the potential use of the electric vehicle (EV) in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“We received a Tesla Cybertruck from the esteemed Elon Musk. I was pleased to test this new technology and personally witnessed why it’s rightfully called the ‘Cyberbeast,'” Kadyrov wrote, according to a translation reported by Business Insider.

He further added, “The Cybertruck will soon be sent to the SVO zone, where it will be in demand under the appropriate conditions. I am confident that this ‘beast’ will greatly benefit our soldiers.” The term SVO refers to the “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Also Read: Putin Pal? Elon Musk Fires Back At Critics Accusing Him Of Supporting Russia

“I express my sincere gratitude to Elon Musk. This is, of course, the strongest genius of our time and a specialist. A great man,” Kadyrov said in the Telegram post.

After the video was posted, Kadyrov invited Musk to Chechnya. "I don't think the Russian Foreign Ministry would mind such a trip," he said in the post.

"And, of course, we're waiting for your new developments that will help us finish our special military operation [in Ukraine],” he added.

Why It Matters: Kadyrov, a known ally of Putin and active social media user, has previously supplied troops for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In May, he claimed that 43,500 Chechen fighters had already served in Ukraine, as reported by Reuters. This latest development raises questions about the potential militarization of commercial EVs and the ethical implications for companies like Tesla.

Read Next

Elon Musk’s Controversial Civil War Prophecy: Is Europe On The Edge?

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.