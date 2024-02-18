Putin Pal? Elon Musk Fires Back At Critics Accusing Him Of Supporting Russia

Loading... Loading...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is facing accusations of supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Critics have nicknamed the billionaire "Moscow Musk" due to Putin's praise and the spread of pro-Russian content on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), which he owns.

The controversy stems from various incidents, including the alleged use of Starklink — Musk's satellite internet service — by Russian forces in Ukraine and his recent call to his followers to lobby against a U.S. aid package for Ukraine.

His stance has sparked significant backlash, with former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger and others questioning Musk's motives, reported The Wall Street Journal.

“Why is @elonmusk shilling for Russia now? Why is he still a US govt contractor?” Kinzinger tweeted.

Some individuals also attempted to generate attention around hashtags such as #MoscowMusk and #ElonMuskIsATraitor on the social media platform.

“Why is a US defense contractor (Elon) who gets $Billions in DoD contracts criticizing US security policy, in favor of our enemy, Russia?” tweeted Terry Virts, former commander of the International Space Station.

Despite the criticism, Musk has maintained that his companies have undermined Russia's efforts more than any other, citing SpaceX's impact on the Russian launch business and Starlink's support for Ukraine.

However, his recent rhetoric and policy decisions, including removing state-affiliated labels on Russian media accounts like RT, have led to increased scrutiny from the public and regulatory bodies like the European Commission.

The debate over Musk's influence and intentions underscores the challenges tech leaders face navigating the geopolitical landscape.

