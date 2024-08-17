Elon Musk's Controversial Civil War Prophecy: Is Europe On The Edge?

Elon Musk has been stirring controversy with his repeated predictions of a civil war in Europe.

What Happened: The comments by the CEO of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, which have been ongoing for nearly a year, have been linked to immigration issues, sparking heated debates among critics and followers.

According to a report by NBC News, Musk has shared his controversial views at least eight times over the past 10 months on his social media platform X. His posts often suggest that Europe is on the verge of a “civil war” due to the massive influx of refugees from other continents.

Musk’s comments gained significant attention earlier this month when he commented on anti-immigration street riots across Great Britain, stating, “Civil war is inevitable.”

Civil war is inevitable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2024

This post, which attracted 9.8 million views, sparked a fiery debate with the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who dismissed Musk’s prediction as baseless.

While Musk’s rhetoric is unusual for a corporate executive, the notion of a civil war has become a common talking point among some far-right activists.

Jon Lewis, a research fellow at George Washington University's Program on Extremism, compared Musk’s posts to a “white supremacist clarion call.”

"What you're seeing in these calls for civil war is a white supremacist clarion call. It is a dog whistle," Lewis told the outlet.

"Rhetorically, there is very little difference, and at this point it's barely coded language. It's everything but explicit incitement," he added.

"It's only a matter of time, unfortunately, before someone listens," he said and warned that Musk's words could inspire violence by others.

Despite the controversy, Musk has not directly responded to questions about his civil war predictions. His posts have received both support and criticism, with some accusing him of fear-mongering.

Why It Matters: Musk’s influence as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX gives his civil war predictions an unusual reach. His comments have even received support from prominent figures, further fueling the debate.

The controversy surrounding his predictions reflects the divisive nature of the immigration issue in Europe and the potential for social unrest.

However, it also raises questions about the role and responsibility of influential figures in shaping public discourse.

