Mark Cuban Sounds Alarm On AI Steering 2024 Election Season, Including Trump-Biden Presidential Race: 'Algorithms Drive Everything'

Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur and television personality, has issued a warning about the potential influence of AI algorithms on the upcoming 2024 election.

What Happened: Cuban, who is known for his role on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” took to his social media platform X to express his concerns about the role of AI algorithms in shaping public opinion and potentially steering the outcome of the 2024 election.

He suggested that the narratives delivered by these algorithms might be more influential than the actual events and the policies or personalities of the candidates.

“This seems to be to be a race where everyone’s frame of reference is influenced more by the narratives delivered by the algorithms we consume than the actual events themselves,” Cuban wrote in a post on X.

He added, “This is the first AI driven election season where policy and personalities mean nothing and algorithms drive everything.”

Cuban also highlighted the significant influence of those who control the algorithms for major online platforms and those who can manipulate these algorithms to their advantage.

The 2024 election, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, will determine the next President of the United States, who will begin a four-year term in the White House starting January 2025. Former President Donald Trump is gearing up for a rematch against the incumbent, Joe Biden.

Why It Matters: Cuban’s warning comes amid a growing concern over the potential impact of AI and algorithms on elections and public opinion. Earlier this year, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and U.S. election officials voiced concerns about the potential threat of AI-generated disinformation on the 2024 presidential election.

Meanwhile, tech leaders like Elon Musk have been at the center of debates over AI and election interference. Musk responded to allegations of election interference made by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) by stating that he had made the algorithm open source and neutral.

In June, Cuban employed OpenAI‘s ChatGPT to analyze the first Trump-Biden debate and judge the duo’s communication skills and professionalism. This move was seen as a demonstration of the increasing role of AI in shaping public opinion and potentially influencing elections.

In addition, the “Godfather of AI” and Meta Platforms Inc. chief AI scientist Yann LeCun has dismissed the possibility of creating an unbiased AI system. LeCun discussed the inherent biases in AI systems and the challenges in developing truly neutral algorithms.

