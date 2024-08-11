Trump Campaign Falls Victim To Cyber Attack, Heightening Election Security Fears

Donald Trump‘s presidential campaign has confirmed a security breach in its internal communications. The team believes that the intrusion was orchestrated by “foreign sources hostile to the U.S.”

According to a report by Politico, it received emails from an unidentified account containing internal documents from the Trump campaign. These documents, confirmed as genuine by Politico, included a research dossier on Trump’s running mate, JD Vance.

The Trump campaign drew attention to a recent Microsoft report that revealed an attempted spear phishing attack by Iranian hackers on a high-ranking official of a presidential campaign in June.

The company did not disclose the identity of the targeted official and the campaign.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told Politico, “These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our democratic process.”

The breach signifies a substantial security lapse for the Trump campaign, but the full extent of the information accessed by the hacker is yet to be determined.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the increasing threat of cyberattacks on political entities, especially during election seasons. It also raises questions about the security measures in place within the Trump campaign.

The incident could potentially have far-reaching implications, affecting not just the campaign but also the broader democratic process.

