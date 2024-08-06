Nancy Pelosi Says She Hasn't Spoken To Biden Since His Presidential Race Withdrawal: 'We're All Busy'

In a recent revelation, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has admitted that she has not been in contact with President Joe Biden since his decision to withdraw from the presidential race.

What Happened: Pelosi, in a conversation with CNN on Monday, disclosed her lack of communication with Biden post his campaign termination. She expressed her desire to reconnect with him, stating, “We’re all busy.”

When probed about the status of her relationship with Biden, Pelosi replied, “You’d have to ask him, but I hope so.”

Pelosi was one of the influential figures who privately urged Biden to end his campaign, a claim she has since refuted. Pelosi maintained that she did not influence others to adopt this stance and never publicly expressed it herself.

Despite the alleged efforts to oust Biden from the race, Pelosi continued to commend the president. She stated, “Look, I have loved Joe Biden, respected him for over 40 years. I think he has made one of the biggest contributions to our country in the shortest period of time of any president you can name.”

Why It Matters: Pelosi’s push for Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race was reportedly aimed at improving the Democratic Party’s chances of defeating Donald Trump. Reports suggest that Pelosi, along with former President Barack Obama, were exploring options behind closed doors.

Despite her alleged role in Biden’s campaign termination, Pelosi later called for Biden to be added to Mount Rushmore, honoring him as one of the top presidents.

With Biden out of the race, Vice President Kamala Harris has seen a surge in nationwide polls, even leading over Republican candidate Donald Trump, according to a polling analytics firm.

