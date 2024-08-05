Pelosi Says President Biden Should Be Added To Mount Rushmore After Reportedly Pushing For His Ouster: 'He Knows That I Love Him Very Much'

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was one of the prominent members of Congress who may have influenced President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.

Now, Pelosi is calling for Biden to be added to Mount Rushmore and honored as one of top presidents.

What Happened: Rep. Pelosi was reported to be one of the members of Congress who pushed for Biden to step down from the race in an effort to have a better shot at the Democratic Party defeating Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Pelosi brushed off Biden being mad at her and the representative being the one behind his decision to step down during an appearance on "CBS Sunday Morning Show."

"I've never shared any conversation with a president of the United States publicly, no," Pelosi said when asked what she told the current president.

Pelosi was asked if Biden is furious at her.

"He knows that I love him very much."

Pelosi said she was not the leader of a plan to push Biden out and said she did not call one person despite reports that say otherwise.

Listing Biden's accomplishments during his presidency, Pelosi recalled his leadership of the NATO Summit and the president being at the "top of his game" in recent months.

"He was in a good place to make whatever decision — the top of his game. Such a consequential president of the United States, a Mount Rushmore kind of president of the United States."

Mount Rushmore in South Dakota currently features George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and Thomas Jefferson, all considered to be among the best presidents in American history.

"Well, you got Teddy Roosevelt up there, and he's wonderful. I don't say take him down. But you can add Biden."

While Pelosi has stated that she was not behind the plan to oust Biden, recent public comments could point to being influential in the decision. Pelosi said that Biden needed to make a decision about the 2024 election even after he stated he was still in. The representative also said it was up to Biden to decide if he was still going to run after the president said he was "firmly committed" to the 2024 election.

Along with being known for her recent reported ouster of Biden, Pelosi is widely followed for her Congress Trading activity, which has recently included her husband buying shares of semiconductor stock NVIDIA Corporation.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool



Why It's Important: Pressure from Democratic members of Congress who publicly called for Biden to step down after his poor performance in the first presidential debate may have led to him withdrawing from the 2024 election.

Pelosi has publicly backed Vice President Kamala Harris for president since Biden dropped out.

The comments from Pelosi may spark controversy with many pointing to poor economic performance, immigration concerns and periods of high inflation during Biden's time in office.

Biden has clapped back at comments from Trump, who predicted the stock market would fall during Biden's time in the White House.

The S&P 500, which is tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY has set several records for all-time highs during Biden's time in office.

During his first year in office, the S&P 500 gained 37.4%, marking the best one-year return under a president in their first year since Harry Truman in 1945.

Periods of high inflation and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic led to the S&P 500 declining 19% in 2022, the largest annual drop since 2008.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is up 35.8% since Biden's inauguration, going from $381.11 to $517.38. During Trump's four years in office, the S&P 500 was up 67%.

Speaking of Trump, Pelosi's comment that Biden should be added to Mount Rushmore might upset the former president. For years, Trump has made comments about wanting to be added to Mount Rushmore. Reports have also said that Trump contacted the South Dakota governor to see if he could be added to the monument.

No president has been added to this monument that attracts millions of visitors annually since the original four were constructed, likely forever leaving Biden and Trump both out.

Check This Out: