Trump Was 'Whiny' In Pre-Impeachment Call To Pelosi Says Former House Speaker In New Book: 'It's Very, Very Unfair'

In a recent revelation, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has unveiled details of a phone conversation she had with then-President Donald Trump prior to his first impeachment.

What Happened: An excerpt from Pelosi’s new book, “The Art of Power,” discussed during a CNN interview on Friday, sheds light on a phone call she received from Trump ahead of his first impeachment proceedings.

Trump purportedly told Pelosi, “There's no reason to impeach me,” and insisted he had been an effective president. Pelosi wrote that Trump’s demeanor became “increasingly whiny” as the conversation unfolded.

Pelosi recounted that the former president told her, “I’ve done a great job as president… It’s very, very unfair.”

Pelosi, when asked by CNN’s Dana Bash why she chose to disclose this private conversation, said it was “the basis of how to go forward,” indicating the impeachment proceedings.

Why It Matters: This revelation comes amidst a backdrop of political tension. In July, Pelosi was one of the key figures urging President Joe Biden to step aside in the 2024 White House race. Around the same time, Trump criticized Pelosi during his speech at the Republican National Convention, accusing Democrats of using the justice system as a political weapon.

Despite Trump’s unfounded claims about forcing Biden out of the presidential race, Biden confirmed his continued participation. However, Pelosi later advocated for Biden’s recognition on Mount Rushmore, despite her earlier push for his withdrawal from the race.

Meanwhile, recent national polls show Kamala Harris leading over Trump, indicating a potentially heated race for the 2024 presidency.

Photo Courtesy: Gage Skidmore Via Wikimedia Commons

