Weekly Politics Round-Up: Trump's Controversial Remarks About Biden, Pelosi's Stock Trades, And Presidential Age Debates

The past week was bustling with political news, from former President Donald Trump‘s contentious remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris to discussions about age limits for presidential candidates. Let’s delve into the top stories that made headlines.

Trump’s Unfounded Claims Stir Controversy

A leaked video surfaced showing former President Trump making unfounded allegations about President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris. Trump was recorded at his golf course making baseless claims about having forced Biden out of the presidential race and disparaging Harris. Despite Trump's assertions, Biden confirmed that he is still in the race.

Age Requirement for US Presidents?

The age of the leading presidential candidates has become a hot topic ahead of the 2024 election. A recent Benzinga poll revealed that 90% of respondents believe there should be a maximum age requirement for the US presidency. The topic gained traction after the recent presidential debate hosted by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Nancy Pelosi’s Stock Trades

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi disclosed several new stock trades ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. Pelosi’s trading activity, particularly the large purchases made by her husband Paul Pelosi, has been closely watched amid growing calls to ban members of Congress from buying and selling stocks and options.

Biden Vs. Trump: The Race Continues

Despite a forgettable debate performance, President Biden managed to close his gap with Trump, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. The poll showed Biden and Trump each receiving 40% support, marking an improvement for Biden from a previous poll.

Nikki Haley’s Prophecy

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, reminded ABC's George Stephanopoulos of her prediction last year that President Biden might not complete his term. Haley’s comments came as Stephanopoulos was revealed to have become the first journalist to interview the president after his subpar performance in the first presidential debate.

