Trump Blasts 'Crazy' Nancy Pelosi, Vows To End Inflation, And Claims Kim Jong Un 'Misses' Him In RNC Address

In his speech at the Republican National Convention, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump urged Democrats to stop the “partisan witch hunts” against him, using the recent dismissal of his classified documents case by a Florida judge as an example.

He also stated that the Democratic Party should cease using the justice system as a political weapon and refrain from labeling their opponents as enemies of democracy.

"They got subpoenaed more than any people, probably the history of the United States every week, they get another subpoena from the Democrats, crazy Nancy Pelosi," Trump said. "They've got to stop that because they are destroying our country."

Trump claimed that inflation was absent during his presidency, contrasting his administration with President Joe Biden‘s early years, which were marked by decades-high inflation. "We had no inflation," Trump said.

The former president vowed to eliminate the “waste” of taxpayer dollars that he claims is driving inflation and increasing energy costs.

Fact Check: Inflation was relatively low during Trump’s presidency, but it was not zero. The Consumer Price Index, a widely used measure of inflation, increased by about 8% over his four years in office. In January 2021, his final partial month in office, it had risen by 1.4% compared to the previous year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Trump reiterated his claim that he enacted the largest tax cuts in history during his administration. Trump promoted one of his new proposals to eliminate federal income taxes on tips, noting its popularity among waitresses, caddies, and drivers. He mentioned that the idea was inspired by a waitress in Nevada.

After Trump mentioned “drill, baby, drill” while outlining his energy plan to lower gas prices, the chant was echoed by members of the audience. Trump asserted that a new Trump administration would prioritize extensive drilling, which he believes would significantly reduce prices.

Trump proposed reallocating funds from environmental projects to infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, and dams, dismissing what he referred to as a “Green New Scam.” He also stated that he would halt efforts to promote electric vehicles.

Trump claimed he had “stopped the missile launches from North Korea,” noting his historic meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2018 and 2019, where he became the first sitting U.S. president to visit North Korea.

Despite these interactions, North Korea has been providing weapons and munitions to Russia to support Moscow's war against Ukraine, seeking defense technology in return. Last month, the two countries signed a military pact. Trump remarked that he believes Kim Jong Un “misses me.”

