Elon Musk And Grimes Appear In Texas Court Over Custody Dispute, Days After Tesla CEO Accused Of 'Withholding' Children

In the latest development in the ongoing custody dispute between Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk and Grimes, the pair were seen in a Texas court on Friday. This follows allegations from Grimes’ mother that Musk is "withholding" their children.

What Happened: Musk and Grimes attended a hearing in Austin, Texas, concerning their ongoing custody dispute over their three children, reported Business Insider. The former couple has been in this battle since September.

Both parties have filed separate lawsuits in Texas and California. Friday’s hearing addressed several motions, including one to temporarily suspend the proceedings. Musk arrived at the courthouse with a substantial security detail, while Grimes, also known as Claire Elise Boucher, arrived shortly before the hearing commenced.

See Also: Trump’s Niece Says Ex-President ‘Scared’ To Face Harris

The courtroom was closed to the press and public shortly after the hearing began due to “security concerns” related to the children.

Musk and Grimes have three children – 3-year-old X Æ A-12, also known as baby X, 2-year-old Exa, and 1-year-old Tau.

Why It Matters: This custody dispute has been escalating for some time. In October, Grimes accused Musk of keeping their son X against her wishes, as revealed in court documents.

Musk then sought to keep the dispute private, filing for a protective order in December to ensure the confidentiality of his deposition.

The situation intensified in July when Grimes’ mother accused Musk of withholding the children from their mother and great-grandmother.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock