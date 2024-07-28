Grimes' Mother Accuses Musk Of Withholding Children Amid Custody Battle: 'Please Elon, I Beg You'

In the latest development in the ongoing custody battle between Elon Musk and Grimes, Musk has been accused of withholding his children from their mother and great grandmother. The claim was made by Sandy Garossino, Grimes’ mother, in a series of posts on X over the weekend.
What Happened: Garossino posted that Grimes and her children were scheduled to visit their 93-year-old great grandmother in Canada. However, the trip was cancelled as Musk allegedly withheld the children and their necessary passport documents.
Musk and Grimes, a Canadian singer, have three children together: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. Musk was spotted at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremonies with their eldest son and attended a speech by Israel’s Prime Minister in Washington, DC.
“I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire,” Garossino wrote, referring to Grimes by her given first name.
Garossino also questioned the whereabouts of the other children, writing, “Where are the other children, and with whom? They are scheduled to be with their mother. They were expected here in Canada.”
Why It Matters: This incident adds another layer to the ongoing custody dispute between Grimes and Musk, which began in 2022. The current status of the case is unknown as the court records were sealed in April 2024.
Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, also criticized Musk, claiming he has been “illegally and continuously keeping their children, her children, away from their mother during the most important developmental period in a child’s life.”
Grimes expressed her support for Wilson in a post following an NBC News interview. However, no further comments have been made by Garossino, Musk, or Grimes’ representatives on the matter.
