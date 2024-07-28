Grimes' Mother Accuses Musk Of Withholding Children Amid Custody Battle: 'Please Elon, I Beg You'

In the latest development in the ongoing custody battle between Elon Musk and Grimes, Musk has been accused of withholding his children from their mother and great grandmother. The claim was made by Sandy Garossino, Grimes’ mother, in a series of posts on X over the weekend.

What Happened: Garossino posted that Grimes and her children were scheduled to visit their 93-year-old great grandmother in Canada. However, the trip was cancelled as Musk allegedly withheld the children and their necessary passport documents.

Dear Elon @elonmusk



It was nice seeing you on Father's Day. I hope you got the card that I helped X make. He was so proud of it.



I'm writing here as the only way I have to reach you.



As you know, my 93 year old mother is now at end-of-life palliative care. — Sandy Garossino 🇨🇦🌻 (@Garossino) July 27, 2024

Musk and Grimes, a Canadian singer, have three children together: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. Musk was spotted at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremonies with their eldest son and attended a speech by Israel’s Prime Minister in Washington, DC.

Also Read: Elon Musk Says You Need 2 Things To Be ‘Fully Happy,’ If You Lack 1 You’ll Be ‘Half Happy’

“I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire,” Garossino wrote, referring to Grimes by her given first name.

I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire.



It was even more troubling to see you and X on television at the Olympics in Paris yesterday, after your DC trip earlier in the week. — Sandy Garossino 🇨🇦🌻 (@Garossino) July 27, 2024

See Also: Ron DeSantis Says Florida Supreme Court Should ‘Not Have Allowed’ Cannabis Legalization Initiative On Bal

Garossino also questioned the whereabouts of the other children, writing, “Where are the other children, and with whom? They are scheduled to be with their mother. They were expected here in Canada.”

Where are the other children, and with whom? They are scheduled to be with their mother.



They were expected here in Canada. — Sandy Garossino 🇨🇦🌻 (@Garossino) July 27, 2024

Why It Matters: This incident adds another layer to the ongoing custody dispute between Grimes and Musk, which began in 2022. The current status of the case is unknown as the court records were sealed in April 2024.

Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, also criticized Musk, claiming he has been “illegally and continuously keeping their children, her children, away from their mother during the most important developmental period in a child’s life.”

Grimes expressed her support for Wilson in a post following an NBC News interview. However, no further comments have been made by Garossino, Musk, or Grimes’ representatives on the matter.

Read Next

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock