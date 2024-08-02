What's Going On With Bank Of America (BAC) And Wells Fargo (WFC) Shares

Bank of America Corp BAC and Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are trading lower by 4.3% to $37.78 and 6.6% to $53.14, respectively, Friday. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading lower amid weaker-than-expected U.S. job data, which raises concerns about economic slowdown and increases the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut.

What Else?

The U.S. jobs report showed slower-than-expected job creation and a rise in the unemployment rate, indicating underlying economic weakness. For banks like BofA and Wells Fargo, weaker economic conditions can lead to reduced consumer and business borrowing, higher credit risk, and potentially lower profits from loans and other financial services.

A weaker labor market often correlates with reduced spending and borrowing, which can hurt banks’ revenues and profitability. The weaker-than-expected jobs data increased market expectations for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.

For banks, a lower interest rate environment means reduced profit margins on loans and other financial products. Banks generally benefit from a higher interest rate spread between what they earn on loans and what they pay on deposits, so a significant cut in rates can squeeze their profit margins.

Additionally, Friday’s global market downturn and heightened geopolitical risks (e.g., tensions in the Middle East) contribute to overall market uncertainty. In such environments, investors may seek safer assets, leading to declines in bank stocks as part of a broader sell-off.

Is BAC A Good Stock To Buy?

When deciding whether to buy a stock, there are some key fundamentals investors may want to consider. One of these factors is revenue growth. Buying a stock is essentially a bet that the business will continue to grow and generate profits in the future.

It's also important to pay attention to valuation when deciding whether to buy a stock. Bank of America has a forward P/E ratio of 11.98. This means investors are paying $11.98 for each dollar of expected earnings in the future. The average forward P/E ratio of Bank of America's peers is 10.99.

Other important metrics to look at include a company's profitability, balance sheet, performance relative to a benchmark index and valuation compared to peers.