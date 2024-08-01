Western Digital, Udemy, Teladoc Health And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Thursday.
Shares of Western Digital Corporation WDC fell in today's pre-market trading after the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results.
Western Digital reported quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.18 by 22.03%. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.76 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.747 billion and is a 40.72% increase over sales of $2.672 billion from the same period last year.
Western Digital shares fell 6.5% to $62.67 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. ATEC shares declined 18.9% to $8.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results.
- Udemy, Inc. UDMY fell 16.7% to $7.70 pre-market trading after the company reported mixed second-quarter financial results.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC shares declined 16.3% to $7.89 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales results.
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. TENB shares fell 14% to $39.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results.
- Standard Biotools Inc LAB dipped 12.9% to $1.95 in pre-market trading after the company posted weak second-quarter results.
- Confluent, Inc. CFLT shares declined 11.1% to $22.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter EPS guidance below estimates.
- Arm Holdings plc ARM shares fell 9.6% to $130.28 in pre-market trading following weak second-quarter guidance.
- HSBC Holdings plc HSBC fell 4.7% to $43.02 in pre-market trading.
