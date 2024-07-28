From Trump Vs. Harris Poll To Kim Jong Un Dismissing Ex-President's Friendship Claims And More: This Week In Politics

The past week has been a whirlwind of political developments following President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 race causing a stir. The majority of Americans seem to approve of this decision. Meanwhile, speculation is rife about former President Donald Trump’s potential running mate, as Vice President Kamala Harris gains momentum.

North Korea’s dismissal of Trump’s claims of friendship and Nikki Haley’s endorsement of Trump over Harris have added fuel to election drama. Let’s delve into these stories in more detail.

Trump Vs. Harris: Public Opinion Post-Biden’s Exit

Following President Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 race, a snap poll revealed that 71% of Americans either strongly or somewhat approved of his decision. The poll, conducted by YouGov, surveyed 2,048 adults shortly after Biden’s announcement.

Trump’s Potential Running Mate: A Disruptive Change?

As Vice President Harris gains momentum, questions are being raised about whether Trump might replace Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) as his vice presidential candidate. Despite Trump’s continued support for Vance, the possibility of a replacement is being discussed, which experts warn could be “extraordinarily disruptive.”

North Korea’s Response to Trump’s Friendship Claims

North Korea has dismissed Trump’s claims about his amicable relationship with leader Kim Jong Un, stating that they “do not care” about his words. This is the first response from North Korea following Trump's address at the Republican National Convention.

Nikki Haley’s Endorsement of Trump Over Harris

Nikki Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina, has voiced her support for Trump over Harris in the upcoming November election. She praised the Democrats for putting in a younger candidate but criticized Harris for her track record on illegal immigration.

Trump’s Complaint Against Harris’s Campaign

Trump’s campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against Harris’s campaign, accusing it of improperly acquiring funds from Biden’s campaign. The complaint alleges a $91.5 million heist and a “brazen money grab.”

